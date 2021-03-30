A woman was fatally shot Monday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

They said she was found outdoors about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Whitehall Street in the Suitland area.

Police went there after a shooting was reported. The woman died at the scene, authorities said.

She was not identified by name and no information was available about any suspects or motive.

Whitehall Street is a one-block residential street north of Suitland Road.