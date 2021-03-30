By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 30, 2021 at 5:28 a.m. UTCA woman was fatally shot Monday night in Prince George’s County, police said.They said she was found outdoors about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Whitehall Street in the Suitland area.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice went there after a shooting was reported. The woman died at the scene, authorities said.She was not identified by name and no information was available about any suspects or motive.Whitehall Street is a one-block residential street north of Suitland Road. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy