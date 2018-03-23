A woman was fatally shot Thursday night in Southeast Washington, police said.

D.C. police said officers responded to report of gunfire shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim unconscious in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace SE.

D.C. police have not released the identity of the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a suspect was stopped, and a weapon was recovered.

There have been 26 homicides in the District so far this year, with 15 occurring in Southeast. Nine of the homicides in Southeast have occurred this month.