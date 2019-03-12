A fatal shooting was reported Tuesday night in the city of Hyattsville, Md., authorities said.

Police in Hyattsville, a municipality inside Prince George’s County, said the victim was found about 8 p.m. in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road.

The discovery came after the sound of gunshots was reported, the Hyattsville police said.

They said the county police would assume control of the investigation.

