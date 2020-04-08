Police said the driver of the vehicle that was shot at drove just across the Maryland border, to the 3900 block of Suitland Road. Police said the injured woman was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as Brea Moon, 21, of District Heights.
In another, unrelated shooting, police said a 15-year-old boy was shot several times early Wednesday outside the Stoneridge Apartment complex in Anacostia, in Southeast Washington.
Police said the boy was said to be conscious at a hospital and is expected to survive.
The shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE. Police responded for reports of eight gunshots and found the boy lying on the ground.
Witnesses told police the wounded teen and another person were riding on one bicycle when a person opened fire from a white four-door vehicle with dark, tinted windows. The boy who was shot was struck in the back, buttocks, right leg and right arm, a police report says.
No arrests have been made in either case.