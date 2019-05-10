A man shot and killed a woman in Greenbelt Friday afternoon, after chasing her through the parking lot of an office complex, Greenbelt police said.

The woman died in the parking lot of the Capital Office Complex in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane, police said. They said she had been shot in the head. Police were called shortly after 5 p.m., according to George Mathews, the Greenbelt police spokesman.

Investigators believe the man approached the woman as she walked down a flight of stairs between the office complex and the parking lot. She ran, and he followed, firing at her, police said. The woman ran and he followed, firing at her.

She was found at the edge of the lot. Shell casings were strewn across the ground, along what authorities indicated was the path of the pursuit.

Police said the attacker fled in a blue vehicle. No other information about him or the woman was released.

Police said they hink the incident may not have been random. But a motive was still under investigation, Mathews said.

