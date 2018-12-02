Baltimore police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman after she rolled down her car window to give money to a woman asking for help for a baby. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A woman was fatally stabbed Saturday in Baltimore after she rolled down her car window to give money to a woman who had asked for help for her baby.

Baltimore police said Jacquelyn Smith, 52, of Harford and her family were driving in the 1000 block of Valley Street about 12:30 a.m. when they saw a woman who appeared to be carrying a baby or something wrapped to look like a baby. The woman also held a cardboard sign saying, “Please help me feed my baby.”

Smith, who was in the front passenger seat, rolled down her window to give the woman money. Police said a man then approached the vehicle, thanked the family and reached in to grab Smith’s wallet. A struggle occurred, and the man stabbed Smith in the chest before running away with the woman who had held the sign.

The woman is described as about 20 years old, about 5-foot-4 and wearing a brown jacket. The man appeared to be about 30, was about 6 feet tall and had a goatee.

Baltimore homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.