A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police, and a man was critically wounded in the same incident.

The woman died after being stabbed about 8 p.m. near 16th and E streets NE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

The man was unconscious, police said.

No other information was immediately available. The site is part of a residential area, east of Capitol Hill.