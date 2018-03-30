A woman was fatally stabbed in Southeast Washington.

Around 7:58 a.m. Thursday, D.C. Police received a call that a person was down in the alley in the 500 block of Oakwood Street SE. Officers found a woman unconscious and suffering from several stab wounds. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her name was not released, pending the notification of her family.

Police said they offer rewards of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

This comes as the D.C. region has seen more than 45 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, more than two dozen were in the District.