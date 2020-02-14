A woman fatally stabbed a man whom police said she knew in Rockville, Md.
The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.
Montgomery County Police said the incident unfolded around 11:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue just off Interstate 270.
Officials said the man was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The woman was taken into custody, and her name was not immediately released. Police said the two knew each other but did not reveal their relationship.