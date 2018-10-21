D.C. police are searching for a man they say forced a woman into an alley in Northwest Washington and sexually assaulted her early Sunday.

Police said the assault took place about 6:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Longfellow Street Northwest, in the Brightwood Park neighborhood. According to police, the man approached the woman on Longfellow, about a quarter mile east of Georgia Avenue — and forced her into the alley, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man fled on foot. Authorities did not provide a detailed description of the suspect, who remained at large Sunday afternoon.

Police classified the offense as a first-degree sexual abuse, a designation indicating the use of force or the threat of force, and is the most serious category of sexual abuse offenses not involving a minor.

Those with information are asked to call police at 202-707-9099 or text tips to 50411.