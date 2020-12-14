By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 14, 2020 at 11:17 p.m. UTCA woman was found dead Sunday night after a house fire in Leesburg, the Loudoun County fire department said.The fire in the townhouse in the 300 block of Harrison Street SE was accidental, caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, the fire department said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe woman’s name and cause of death were to be determined by the medical examiner. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.