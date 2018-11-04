A woman was found dead Saturday in a hotel room in Arlington and police said she died in a domestic-related homicide. They said they made an arrest.

The woman was found after a possible death was reported about 9:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, police said.The address is in the Crystal City area. The cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner’s office, police said.Police identified the woman as Natasha Rivera, 20, of Stafford, Virginia.They said Rodolfo Rivera, 24, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with murder.

Few homicides are reported in Arlington. Saturday’s incident appeared to be the third this year in the county.

