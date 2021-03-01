By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 2, 2021 at 1:59 a.m. UTCA woman who was found dead in Southeast Washington in January was the victim of a homicide, D.C. police said Monday.Lakisha Barnes, 42, was found Jan. 14 in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, police said. An autopsy determined that she had been strangled, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey said they did not know of any address for her.No further information was available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy