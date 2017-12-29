A woman who was found dead inside the trunk of a burning vehicle Thursday night in Southeast Washington had been fatally shot, D.C. police said Friday. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

A police report says the 1998 Lexus was found on fire about 7:20 p.m. in an alley behind homes in the 800 block of Adrian Place SE, near Fort Davis Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said they have not been able to identify her. Police had initially given the address as Ridge Road, which is nearby.

Police said they responded to the location after residents called 911 to report hearing gunshots.