A woman was found dead Saturday under an overturned tractor in Montgomery County, Md. the fire department said. (Montgomery County fire and rescue service emblem)

A woman died in Montgomery County on Saturday after a tractor apparently overturned on her, the county fire department said.

The woman was found under the tractor in the 18800 block of Barnesville Road, in upper Montgomery, according to Battalion Chief Dan Ogren, a fire department spokesman.

The woman was not identified. Rescue personnel were sent to the area around 11 a.m. in response to a report of a woman trapped beneath a tractor, Ogren said.

Further details were not available immediately.