The victim was identified as Resha Blount, 25, of Northwest.
Police said they were called to the building, located between New York and Massachusetts avenues, about 12:45 p.m.
A police report says that after the woman was shot, the assailant pointed a handgun at another woman who was in the apartment and stole her cellphone in an apparent attempt to stop her from calling 911.
Police said the assailant left the apartment with the phone. No arrests have been made. The police report lists robbery and drugs as a possible motive but does not elaborate.
The shooting was the third killing in the District in two days. There have been 49 homicides in the District so far this year, compared to 51 at this time in 2019, which reached a decade high.