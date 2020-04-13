A woman who was found dead in a burning apartment in Prince George’s County last week had been shot, police said Monday. They said they have obtained a warrant charging a man in the death.

Zena Nichols, 23, of the District, was identified by police as the woman whose burned body was found Friday night in an apartment in the 7000 block of Highview Terrace in Chillum. She was shot in the apartment and a fire was then set, police said.

They said an autopsy found Nichols died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Monday that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Jerome John Harris, 42, and said he lived in the apartment where Nichols was shot.

The woman and Harris were in a relationship, police said. They said the motive for the killing remained under investigation.

Police said the suspect is charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as arson. They said a $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to his arrest and indictment.