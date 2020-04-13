They said an autopsy found Nichols died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said Monday that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Jerome John Harris, 42, and said he lived in the apartment where Nichols was shot.
The woman and Harris were in a relationship, police said. They said the motive for the killing remained under investigation.
Police said the suspect is charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as arson. They said a $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to his arrest and indictment.