A woman was found dead at a Rockville area Catholic church Friday evening and Montgomery County police are investigating her death as a homicide, officials said.

Authorities released few details immediately but reported that police were to called the St. Raphael Catholic Church in the 1500 block of Dunster Road about 6 p.m.

Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said police went to the church after receiving a call about an assault. The woman’s body was found outside an entrance, he said.

No further information was immediately released.