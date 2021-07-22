Amaya was identified by joint efforts of the FBI and the Baltimore medical examiner’s office, the statement said, but the cause of her death has yet to be determined.
When her remains were found, according to the statement, she was wearing a black track suit, a wrist guard, and red Nike shoes, and was found with a Puma handbag and a set of keys containing an El Salvador keychain.
No further information was released.
The FBI asked anyone with information about Amaya’s death to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI.