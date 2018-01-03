The woman who died in one of the last, and more grisly homicides in the District last year was identified Tuesday by the D.C. police as a 23-year-old Hyattsville resident.

Police said Kerrice Lewis was the woman whose body was found inside a car that was on fire in Southeast Washington.

She was killed in the 800 block of Adrian Place SE on Thursday, the police said. They said they found “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Police were called there about 7:30 p.m. in response to a report about a shooting. They arrived to find a burning car, they said.

When the fire was out, Lewis was found in the vehicle, police said.

Lewis’s death appeared to be the next-to- last homicide in the District last year, based on available records.