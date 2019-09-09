A woman was found slain Monday night in the Germantown area of Montgomery County, the county police said. (iStock)

A woman was found slain Monday night in Montgomery County, Md., and a man was in custody, the county police said.

The woman was found in a house in the 20000 block of Dunstable Circle in the Germantown area, police said.

Officers were sent there about 9 p.m. for a dispute or fight, said Capt. Tom Jordan, the spokesman for the county police.

When police arrived, they found the man, who was taken into custody, Jordan said. No information was released about any charges against him.

The woman was found in the house suffering from an unspecified wound. Jordan said it did not appear to be a gunshot wound.

The relationship between the man and woman was not known, Jordan said.

The woman’s precise age was not known, and it was possible that she was an older teenager, police said.

The matter appeared to be confined to the house, police said.

Dunstable Circle is a residential street with clusters of townhouses about half a mile east of Frederick Road (Route 355).

