A woman was found slain Sunday in an apartment in the Columbia area of Howard County, the county police said. They said a man was found critically injured in the same apartment.

The homicide victim was identified by police as Amanda Nicole Harris, 36. The man was identified as William James Webb, 42. They both lived in the apartment on Spiral Cut, the police said. The man was in critical condition at a hospital Monday, the police said.

The injuries to both resulted from blunt force trauma, the police said.

The two were found after relatives asked for a check on their welfare.

Police said they knew of no motive. In addition, police said they did not know if the victims knew whoever attacked them.

According to police, the living quarters were found “to be secure” on officers’ arrival.

Police indicated that the two were attacked between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

