A District woman was found stabbed to death inside a residence in Southeast Washington Thursday afternoon, and police were searching for her killer Sunday.

Lusharone Nicholson, 44, of Southeast, was identified as the victim by D.C. Metropolitan Police. They said she was found about 1:19 p.m. in a residence in the 1500 block of 19th Street, in the Anacostia area, with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead there.

Police said they had no suspects in custody, and no motive was disclosed. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, or text the department’s tip line by sending a message to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.