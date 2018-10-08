Authorities in Takoma Park, Md., said they are looking for a man who is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Saturday near Flower and Carroll avenues. Police in Takoma Park said a 46-year-old woman was passing out brochures in that area when a man approached and assaulted her.

The attacker grabbed her and made “physical sexual advances toward her,” according to police. She was able to get away and the man fled.

According to police, the attacker is described as a black man with short, black hair. He has a thin build and stands between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red shirt, tennis shoes and white ear buds, according to police.

Anyone with info is asked to call 301-270-1100.