By Martin Weil December 9, 2019 at 7:53 PM EST A woman was struck by a car and killed Monday night in Montgomery County, police said. The woman was struck about 6:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of University Boulevard in the Silver Spring area, police said. Further details were not available immediately. The site is near Sligo Creek and the Warwick Apartments development.