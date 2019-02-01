A woman holding a small child was shot in a house in the District Heights area of Prince George’s County Friday night when gunfire erupted outside, according to the county police.

The woman was struck in the leg, and fell, injuring the 4-year-old child. Neither the woman nor the child suffered life-threatening injuries, said Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a spokesman for the county police.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of Senator Avenue, Robinson said.

He said the woman was not the intended target of the gunfire. It broke out during an outdoor dispute that appeared to involve people who knew each other, Robinson said.

