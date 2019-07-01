A woman in her 60s who was holding her infant granddaughter was struck by a car and killed over the weekend in Baltimore County, the county police said.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday night in a parking lot in front of a store in the 11000 block of Reistertown Road in the Owings Mills area of the county, the police said.

The victim was identified as Ravinder Rao, 67, of Baltimore County. Her granddaughter, was not named. She was 11 months old, police said.

According to police Rao had just emerged from a parked Nissan Sentra. The Sentra was struck by a Nissan Altima that was pulling away from the store, police said. The Altima continued on and struck the woman, they said.

She and her granddaughter fell to the ground, police said. The woman died at the scene. Her granddaughter was taken to a hospital. Police said Sunday that she was in good condition.

They said the matter remained under investigation.

