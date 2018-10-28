A woman was found seriously burned Sunday night in the District and authorities were investigating the possibility that she was deliberately set on fire.

A patient who appeared to have “critical burn injuries” was taken to a hospital from the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

The D.C. police said the woman was conscious and breathing.

“We are investigating the possibility that the victim was set on fire,” said police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal.