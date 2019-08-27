A woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday night on what D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham called a usually quiet street in Northwest Washington.

Newsham said the woman, who was in her 20s, was stabbed “multiple times” in the 400 block of Irving Street NW. The street is just west of the Washington Hospital Center campus.

Neighbors heard screams, Newsham said, but as of late Tuesday, no eyewitness to the attack had been found.

A motive is not yet known, Newsham said during a brief news conference at the scene.

He said that when police arrived at the scene, a neighbor was tending to the victim. She died after being taken to a hospital, Newsham said.

Newsham said the woman had not yet been positively identified, and relatives had not been notified.

He called the street quiet and said police were called there “very infrequently.”

