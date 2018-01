A woman was critically injured in a fire Sunday in an apartment on the top floor of a three story building in the Bloomingdale area of the District(DC Fire and EMS photo) (DCFire and EMS photo)

A woman was critically injured Sunday in a fire in her apartment in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Northwest Washington, authorities said.

The woman was rescued from a top floor apartment in a three story building in the block of Rhode Island Avenue just west of North Capitol Street, said the DC Fire and EMS Department.

The fire displaced about half a dozen residents, the department said. The cause was not immediately known.