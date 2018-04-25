D.C. firefighters pulled a woman, who was fatally injured, from a burning apartment in Southeast Washington on Wednesday night. (Vito Maggiolo/D.C. Fire and EMS )

A woman died after D.C. firefighters pulled her from a burning apartment in Southeast Washington on Wednesday night, officials said.

Firefighters found heavy flames pouring from a ground-floor unit of a three-story apartment building in the 3400 block of Minnesota Avenue about 7:45, said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said; D.C. police said Thursday she was pronounced dead at the hospital. Results of an autopsy are pending, police said, but no foul play is suspected.

The woman was identified as Marian Inez Coleman, 76, of Southeast Washington.

Medics treated two other residents at the scene for what appeared to be stress-related symptoms, officials said.

The fire extended to the second floor before firefighters could bring it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.