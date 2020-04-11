The woman was found in the bedroom of one of the units in a three-story garden-style building. The fire was confined to that bedroom, officials said.
No cause was given.
The woman was not identified immediately. An autopsy is to be conducted.
In the meantime, fire officials Saturday named Benjamin Thomas, 80, of Capitol Heights as one of the two victims of a house fire Thursday in the Seat Pleasant area.
Thomas died at a hospital Friday after being extricated from an upstairs bedroom of the single-family house in the 6400 block of Wilburn Drive, the fire department said.
Firefighters arrived at the burning house at about 12:50 p.m. and found a woman dead in the basement, according to the fire department.
She remained unidentified as of Saturday. Both incidents are being investigated, the fire department said.