A 49-year-old Washington woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Southeast D.C. in a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday on the Suitland Parkway near Irving Street, according to D.C. police.

The woman — who was later identified as Cheryln Ninette Bell of Southeast — was found dead in the inbound lanes near the Irving Street exit ramp, police said. An initial investigation found that she was walking across the south side of Suitland Parkway when she was hit by a vehicle.