A falling oak tree limb struck and killed a woman Thursday afternoon as she walked along a path in a South Arlington park, county officials said.

The limb fell from an 80-foot tree in the Lucky Run Park, a narrow wooded stretch that runs alongside South Walter Reed Drive near Route 7. Firefighters responded to the scene about 1:45 p.m. and took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said in a statement.

Officials did not release the woman’s name.

“Arlington County is heartbroken that a community member was struck by a falling tree limb in a park this afternoon. Our condolences and thoughts are with the family,” the statement said.

The path is surrounded by residential properties and connects to a network of paved paths frequented by walkers, runners and bikers.

The county is investigating the death, officials said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news