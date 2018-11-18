The driver of a vehicle involved in a Sunday morning crash in Prince William County that killed a female passenger was charged with drunken driving, police said.

Police said Dyana Vasquez-Flores, 26, of Woodbridge, was killed just before 3 a.m. when the 2011 Mini Cooper she was riding in crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer illegally parked on the right shoulder.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Dale Boulevard and Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.

The Mini Cooper was driven by 27-year-old Antonio Gonzalez, of Woodbridge, police said. Gonzalez was heading east on Dale Boulevard when he lost control of the car, left the roadway and hit the tractor-trailer. He was not injured; police charged him with a driving under the influence.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Enrique Ramirez Holmes, 35, of Florida, was not injured. Police say Holmes was parked near the Interstate 95 exit and did not turn on parking or hazard lights. He was cited for failing to use emergency equipment.

Officials said they expect more charges will be filed as the investigation continues.