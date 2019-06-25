A person was killed late Monday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in a collision that might have involved a vehicle that had fled from D.C. police, authorities said Tuesday.

U.S. Park Police officers responded about 9:10 p.m. after learning that a car fleeing D.C. police was traveling north on the parkway, U.S. Park Police said.

The officers found a vehicle traveling north at a high speed when it struck the rear of another vehicle stopped on the right shoulder at the Capital Beltway inner loop on-ramp, authorities said.

A woman in the vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Park Police. The name of the victim wasn’t released pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries.

U.S. Park Police Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a department spokesman, said investigators haven’t confirmed that the striking vehicle was the one that fled D.C. police.

Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesman for D.C. police, said the incident began when a vehicle crashed into a police vehicle in the 4500 block of Quarles Street in Northeast Washington, then sped away from the scene. Sternbeck said investigators are trying to determine whether officers pursued the vehicle that was involved.

D.C. police have a strict policy regarding pursuits, which must be approved by supervisors. He said whether that policy was followed in this incident “is certainly going to be part of this investigation.”

Sternbeck said D.C. police weren’t in active pursuit when the crash on the parkway occurred, adding “the extent of our involvement is under review.”

Park Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 202-610-8737.