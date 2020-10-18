The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. She was the only occupant of the car.
The driver of the Honda Accord, Marvin De Jesus Salinas Rodas, 31, of Silver Spring, and his passenger, Martin Gutierrez Cruz, 21, of Mount Rainier, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-6620.
This wealthy suburb gives out millions in pandemic hazard pay. Some officials aren’t sure the county can afford to.