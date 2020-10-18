A woman was killed in a car crash in the White Oak area of Montgomery County early Sunday, police said.

According to authorities, police were called to Columbia Pike and Industrial Parkway shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of a collision. They determined that a 2010 Toyota Corolla was making a left turn onto southbound Columbia Pike from Industrial Parkway when it collided with a 2018 Honda Accord that was traveling north on Columbia Pike.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. She was the only occupant of the car.

The driver of the Honda Accord, Marvin De Jesus Salinas Rodas, 31, of Silver Spring, and his passenger, Martin Gutierrez Cruz, 21, of Mount Rainier, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-6620.