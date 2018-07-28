A woman is dead after a crash in Fairfax County early Saturday.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., when a sedan traveling south rear-ended an SUV on Interstate 95 at mile marker 166, according to Virginia State Police.

The SUV flipped, leaving the driver dead at the scene, police said.

Police had not released the identity of the female victim Saturday afternoon, pending notification of her family. The man driving the sedan was not hurt.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the crash, but police said charges are pending.