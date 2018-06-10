A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in District Heights, the second reported homicide inside of nine hours in Prince George’s County.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Lorring Drive just before 11 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots, authorities said. They found a woman in a parking lot suffering from wounds to her upper body, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The shooting did not appear to be a random, police said.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Prince George’s police responded to a shooting in Laurel, about 18 miles away — that killed Christopher Stanley, 25. The slayings were not related, police said.