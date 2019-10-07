After the crash, the driver of the stolen car and a passenger jumped out and ran, police said. The passenger was taken into custody, police said.

Police said they are trying to find the driver. No name was given.

Police said that before the crash, an officer spotted a car being driven by a man wearing a bandanna after learning of an earlier incident involving a man in a bandanna. The officer learned the car was stolen, police said, and tried to stop it on Columbia Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. But as she approached on foot, the driver sped off toward the highway, the police said.

They said the officer did not pursue the fleeing vehicle. However, police said, she continued along its route and came upon the crash site.

