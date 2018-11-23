A woman was killed Friday morning when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree in Temple Hills, Md., according to the U.S. Park Police.

The crash occurred about 7:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Suitland Parkway, near Branch Avenue, just outside the District border.

Police said in a statement that the victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police described her as in her late 20s and from Suitland, Md.

“Speed and environmental conditions may have been a factor” in the crash, police said. Authorities did not say if there were passengers in the vehicle.

Anyone who might have seen the crash or something before the crash should call 202-610-8737 or 202-610-7500, authorities said.