A 22-year-old Prince George’s woman was killed early Sunday when her SUV was struck by a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction on the Capital Beltway in Lanham, authorities said.

The Maryland State Police identified the woman as Ronet Aching, of Upper Marlboro.

According to a preliminary investigation, Aching’s Nissan Xterra was traveling northbound on the inner loop of Interstate 495, just north of Route 450 in Lanham, when it was struck head-on by a Ford F150 pickup truck that was heading southbound in the northbound lanes just before 6 a.m., police said.

Aching was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was transported to the Prince George’s Hospital Shock Trauma Center. He has not been identified by investigators.

Police said charges are pending and alcohol is “considered a factor in the crash,” according to a news release.

All four lanes of the inner loop were shut down for several hours as investigators tried to reconstruct the crash. The lanes have reopened.

