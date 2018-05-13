A woman was shot to death and a juvenile male wounded in an early-morning incident in Frederick, police said Sunday.

Frederick police said officers were dispatched at 1:46 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of Weybridge Road. They found a woman they identified as Genesis Marie McCarter-Berretto, 18, of Gaithersburg, who had been shot in the upper body.

McCarter-Berretto died at the scene, police said, and a juvenile male was taken to a hospital with a leg wound that police said was not life-threatening. Police did not release the name or age of the juvenile.

About seven hours later police arrested a suspect identified as Ean Lanell Davis-Lattimore, 17, of Frederick. Arrested without incident, police said, he was charged with murder, assault and attempted murder.