By Dana HedgpethToday at 7:38 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 7:38 a.m. EDTShareA woman was killed Sunday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md.Prince George’s County police said the slaying happened around 2 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brinkley Road near the Capital Beltway. Officers responded and found the woman dead inside an apartment.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFew details were immediately available, and officials did not release the victim’s name, pending the notification of family.Detectives are trying to determine a motive and find a suspect or suspects. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.