A woman was killed Sunday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md.

Prince George’s County police said the slaying happened around 2 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brinkley Road near the Capital Beltway. Officers responded and found the woman dead inside an apartment.

Few details were immediately available, and officials did not release the victim’s name, pending the notification of family.

Detectives are trying to determine a motive and find a suspect or suspects.