A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in her apartment Saturday night, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Brooks Drive in Suitland just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting and found Taya Ashton with a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating a possible motive for the crime, but said they do not think the shooting was random.