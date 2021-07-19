By Katie MettlerJuly 19, 2021|Updated today at 6:18 p.m. EDTBy Katie MettlerJuly 19, 2021|Updated today at 6:18 p.m. EDTShareA 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in her apartment Saturday night, Prince George’s County police said.Officers responded to the 2300 block of Brooks Drive in Suitland just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting and found Taya Ashton with a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDetectives are investigating a possible motive for the crime, but said they do not think the shooting was random. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.