Police said on Twitter that the woman was found in the road and pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.
Police said that the incident unfolded around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Cecily Court near Robert Lewis Avenue.
At first, police said that when officers arrived they found a woman who was hurt. Later they said she was dead.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area were closed for some time.
There is no “on-going threat to the community,” according to a Twitter message from Prince George’s police.
Detectives are investigating a motive, police said.