Police did not immediately release the identities of the woman or the man but said they had been in a relationship.
Police said the incident unfolded around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Cecily Court near Robert Lewis Avenue. Officers arrived after receiving a call about a “domestic-related incident.”
Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area were closed for some time.
There is no “on-going threat to the community,” according to a Twitter message from Prince George’s police.
Detectives are investigating a motive, police said.