Police in Prince George’s County said a woman was fatally shot early Thursday morning, and a man who had barricaded himself in a home was taken into custody in the Upper Marlboro area.

Police said on Twitter that the woman was found on the road and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the woman or the man but said they had been in a relationship.

Police said the incident unfolded around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Cecily Court near Robert Lewis Avenue. Officers arrived after receiving a call about a “domestic-related incident.”

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area were closed for some time.

There is no “on-going threat to the community,” according to a Twitter message from Prince George’s police.

Detectives are investigating a motive, police said.