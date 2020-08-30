In many cases involving a stalled elevator, the shaft is not so deep, or access points exist along its height, Maggiolo said. Often if an elevator stops between floors of a building, rescuers can reach it through a door on the floor just above.
But Saturday’s incident involved a so-called “blind shaft,” with no access at intermediate points, he said. After elevator technicians could not quickly resolve the problem, Maggiolo said, a firefighter rappelled down from street level to the elevator, which had a trap door in its roof.
The woman was lifted up the shaft to safety with ropes and a hauling mechanism, Maggiolo said. He said she declined medical treatment.
It could not be learned immediately why the elevator stalled.