A woman was lifted up an 80-foot shaft by firefighters on Saturday after an elevator stalled at the Friendship Heights Metro station, the D.C. fire department said.

Rescuers were called to the station on upper Wisconsin Avenue at 4:34 p.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department. The stalled elevator runs between the street level and the station mezzanine, a Metro spokesman said.

In many cases involving a stalled elevator, the shaft is not so deep, or access points exist along its height, Maggiolo said. Often if an elevator stops between floors of a building, rescuers can reach it through a door on the floor just above.

But Saturday’s incident involved a so-called “blind shaft,” with no access at intermediate points, he said. After elevator technicians could not quickly resolve the problem, Maggiolo said, a firefighter rappelled down from street level to the elevator, which had a trap door in its roof.

The woman was lifted up the shaft to safety with ropes and a hauling mechanism, Maggiolo said. He said she declined medical treatment.

It could not be learned immediately why the elevator stalled.