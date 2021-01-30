Police went to the scene, in the Rogers Heights/East Riverdale area, in response to a call about a shooting.
In the earlier incident, a man was shot shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Shadyside Avenue, the police said. They said he arrived at a hospital as a “walk-in.” The term is used to indicate that he went there or was brought there privately, and not by county rescue personnel.
The man died at the hospital, police said. They said they had received a report of gunshots on Shadyside Avenue, and connected the man to it. The site is in the Silver Hill/Suitland area, and near Suitland Road.