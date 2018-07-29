A woman lost consciousness in a boat on the Potomac River Sunday, but the Coast Guard revived her. (Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post)

A distress call reporting carbon monoxide poisoning aboard a pleasure boat in the Potomac River in Washington brought the U.S. Coast Guard to the rescue, authorities said.

The call came about 5:30 p.m.from a man on a 40- foot boat, reporting that a woman on board was unconscious from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Coast Guard. The caller said he too was suffering from the poisoning.

Help arrived on a 29-foot Coast Guard response boat.

Crew members took the woman from the cabin, and brought her on board the Coast Guard craft.

As the response boat headed to the Georgetown Waterfront, a Coast Guard crew member began to administer CPR, the Coast Guard said.Shortly afterward, the woman regained consciousness, the Coast Guard said.

Both passengers were met by emergency vehicles at the waterfront and taken to George Washington University Hospital.

As reported in a statement from the Coast Guard, the CPR was administered by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Page.

“My training just kicked in automatically,” he said. “I am happy I could help.”

